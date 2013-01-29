(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 29 - Stronger banks in northern Europe are more likely
than their peripheral eurozone peers to contribute to the EUR137bn of three-year
long-term refinancing operation funds due to be repaid this Wednesday, Fitch
Ratings says. Peripheral banks are more likely to make smaller, perhaps symbolic
repayments this year, but hold onto most of their European Central Bank funding
as insurance.
The banks that are repaying are those that have good, open access to funding
markets at low cost and are generally placing their ECB borrowings back with the
ECB. Many of the LTRO-takers in southern Europe are using the relatively cheap
source of funds to buy time to deleverage their loan books. Alternatively, they
are using the funds to boost revenue from carry trades of higher-yielding
sovereign bonds, which help offset their need for heightened loan impairment
charges on deteriorating asset quality. We do not expect banks to change their
strategies for either of these uses of LTRO funds.
There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of restructuring balance sheets
and stabilising funding structures for the medium term, especially in many of
the medium-sized banks. As the uncertain economic outlook could delay this
recovery, it makes sense for these banks to hold onto their cheaper LTRO funds.
Spanish and Italian banks received around two-thirds of the total LTRO funding.
With the improvement in market conditions, several Italian and Spanish banks
have been able to issue medium- and longer-dated senior unsecured bonds. But
funding costs are still higher than ECB rates, and so repaying a significant
amount of their LTRO funding in early 2013 is unlikely. We do not expect more
than a very small amount of repayments even among the stronger Italian banks
ahead of the national elections in February.
The number of banks (278) taking advantage of the first opportunity to repay
LTRO funds is in line with the positive developments in the funding markets for
the start of 2013. Liquidity and funding pressures have eased significantly
since this time last year.
The first repayment represents 28% of the first tranche of EUR489bn made
available, within our expectation range. If the funding markets remain open, we
believe this level could be sustained as repayments start for the EUR530bn under
the second LTRO, although we would not be surprised to see lower repayments.