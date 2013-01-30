(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Avrist Assurance (Avrist)'s National Insurer
Financial Strength rating at 'AA-(idn)'with Stable Outlook.
The rating takes into consideration Avrist's track record as a life insurer in
Indonesia with more than 30 years of experience. The rating also reflects the
insurer's moderate market presence, consistent profitability and robust
capitalisation relative to its operating profile. Avrist's concentration on
unit-linked products that are usually offered as substitutes of savings products
remains a challenge for the insurer's premium sustainability.
Avrist had a market share of 1.4% by total premiums at end-Q312. Total direct
premiums at end-November 2012 amounted to IDR1,246.84bn, roughly in line with
previous year's performance. The insurer managed to maintain its healthy
profitability, with annualised pre-tax return on assets and return on average
equity at 3.3% and 14.4% respectively, over the same period. This was supported
by its steady premium income and stable investment return.
At end-November 2012, Avrist's statutory risk-based capitalisation (RBC)
remained strong at 683% (2011: 661%). Capital quality, which comprised entirely
equity capital and retained earnings, is strong. There is no plan for debt
issuance. The insurer's strong balance sheet, with liquid assets amounting to
159.2% of policyholders' liabilities, should be able to comfortably support its
insurance claims and payments. Investment mix as at end-November 2012 remained
conservative with equity exposure minimal at 1.47% of the company's total
invested assets.
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in its credit
profile, both on a standalone basis and relative to its domestic peers, which
may be reflected in a stronger business franchise and in increased market
recognition. The rating may also be upgraded on account of enhanced premium
sustainability, with successful diversification into traditional life protection
products, and also improved operating performance with a pre-tax return on
assets consistently above 3.5%.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material weakening of its
capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC ratio
consistently below 300% and deterioration in its business performance with a
persistency ratio below 80% for a prolonged period.