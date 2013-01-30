(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) PT
Avrist Assurance (Avrist) at 'AA-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
The ratings consider the track record Avrist as life insurance companies in Indonesia with
more than 30 years. Rating also reflects a moderate Avrist market presence, consistent
profitability and strong capitalization relative to its operational profile. Avrist business
concentration on unit-linked products are usually offered as a substitute for savings products
remains a challenge for the sustainability of the company's insurance premiums.
Avrist has a market share of 1.4% of the total premium at the end of Q312. Total direct
premiums at the end of November 2012 amounted to Rp1, 246.84bn, in line with the previous year's
performance. Insurance companies are able to maintain healthy profitability, with annualized
pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity respectively by 3.3% and 14.4% in the same
period. This is supported by a stable premium income and investment returns are stable.
In late November 2012, the statutory risk-based capitalization (RBC) remained strong at 683%
(2011: 661%). Quality of capital, which consists entirely by equity capital and retained
earnings, is considered strong. The company has no debt issuance plans. Avrist a strong balance
sheet, with liquid assets amounted to 159.20% of the obligations of the policyholder, to support
insurance claims and payment of fine. The mixture of investment at the end of November 2012
remains conservative with stock exposure is kept to a minimum in the amount of 1.47% of total
assets invested.
The main trigger for the increased levels of which are improvements in the credit profile,
both independently and relative to domestic peers, which can be reflected in a strengthened
business franchise and increase market confession. Level can also be increased if the
sustainability premium is increased, with a successful product diversification to traditional
life protection products, as well as improved operational performance of pre-tax return on
Assets consistently above 3.5%.
The main drivers for the downgrade, including the weakening of capitalization to significant
business profile consistent with RBC ratios below 300% and a decrease in business performance
persistency ratio below 80% within a period of sustained.