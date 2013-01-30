-- Revised recovery assumptions for European subnationals

The agency updated its recovery assumptions for subnationals that Fitch's International Public Finance Team has determined on a country-by-country basis.

Over the next week, Fitch will communicate to the issuers its updated breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) levels for the seven programmes it expected to be affected by the new criteria when the Exposure Draft was published (see list below). For these programmes Fitch anticipates an increase in breakeven OC levels ranging from 0% to 4%. The agency expects feedback from issuers within two weeks regarding any plans to increase the programmes' OC levels. If no changes are proposed, ratings may be downgraded after this period. Fitch expects fewer ratings to be affected than the seven programmes names published alongside the Exposure Draft. This is mainly be explained by improvements in the composition of some of the respective cover pools.

Fitch expected the following programmes to be affected by the criteria changes assuming OC protecting investors remained at the levels when the Exposure Draft was published:

- Aareal Bank AG public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

- Barclays Bank PLC public sector covered bonds ('AAA'/Negative)

- DEPFA ACS Bank public sector Asset Covered Securities ('A'/Negative)

- Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) obligations foncieres ('AAA'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN))

- Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. (Eurohypo) public sector Lettres de Gage, 'A+'/Stable)

- KLP Kommunekreditt AS public sector covered bonds ('AAA'/Stable)

- NORD/LB COVERED FINANCE BANK S.A. public sector Lettres de Gage ('AAA'/Stable)

The new criteria will be applied to the remaining ratings (see list below) within the next six months:

Covered Bonds

Bayerische Landesbank public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG public sector Pfandbriefe ('AA-'/Stable)

BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF obligations foncieres ('AAA'/Negative)

BRE Bank Hipoteczny public sector covered bonds ('A'/Stable)

Compagnie de Financement Foncier ('AAA'/Stable)

Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. obrigacoes sobre o sector public ('BBB-'/Negative)

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti public sector covered bonds ('AA+')

Deutsche Postbank AG public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

HSH Nordbank AG public sector guaranteed Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Landesbank Berlin AG public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

NRW.BANK public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

UniCredit Bank AG public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Stable)

Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank public sector Pfandbriefe ('AAA'/Negative)

CDO

Santander Publico 1, FTA (class A; 'BBsf'/Negative and class B; 'Bsf'/Negative)

Dexia Secured Funding Belgium NV, Compartment DSFB-IV (class A; 'AA-sf'/Negative)

Fitch received feedback from an industry association and various covered bond issuers during the exposure draft's consultation period. The agency reviewed and carefully considered the feedback which mainly led to additional clarifications in the published criteria report.