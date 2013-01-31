(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD 1.3bn 7% subordinated notes due 15 March 2072 at 'A-'.

MSI is a core company of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (MS&AD Group), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSAL).

RATING RATIONALE

MSI's ratings reflect MS&AD Insurance Group's strong business profile, the ongoing recovery of MSI's mainstay automobile business lines, and its adequate capitalisation and financial leverage. These strengths are offset by the vulnerability of MSI's capital adequacy to stock market decline due to its heavy exposure to domestic equities which accounted for 16% of MS&AD Insurance Group's total invested assets at end-September 2012.

Fitch expects MSI and MS&AD Insurance Group to maintain adequate capital buffer appropriate for the current ratings, through ongoing reduction of domestic equities and strong capitalisation at the group's life subsidiary, MSAL. The group's consolidated solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 606.1% at end-September 2012, from 553.8% at the end of the financial year ended March 2012.

Performance of MSI's domestic non-life business is likely to improve, helped by ongoing pricing improvement in automobile business lines. Catastrophe exposure remains the biggest underwriting risk for MSI and other Japanese non-life insurers. MSI and MS&AD Insurance Group strengthened risk management, especially for overseas exposure after the Thai floods in 2011, and reviewed reinsurance arrangements to mitigate future catastrophe risks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES/DRIVERS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as MSI's ratings are at the Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook. Fitch believes MSI could exceed the sovereign's IDR by up to one notch due to the company's robust credit profile and a diversified business portfolio. Therefore, a single-notch downgrade of the sovereign IDR would not lead to downgrade of MSI's ratings.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade includes material weakening of its capital, specifically decline in the MS&AD Insurance Group's consolidated SMR below 500% or in Fitch's internal capitalisation measures on a sustained basis. In addition, the ratings may come under pressure if MSI's financial leverage rises above 28% (versus 18.3% at end Sep 2012).