(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Flemish Community to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA' and Short term rating at 'F1+'.

RATING RATIONALE

The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on Belgium's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative (see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Belgium to Stable; Affirms at 'AA''' dated 23 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Under Fitch's criteria on 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Outside the United States', we consider that the Flemish Community's ratings are capped by the ratings of Belgium.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A negative rating action could stem from a consistently weak performance resulting in direct debt beyond 40% of current revenue and debt payback ratio above eight years. A downgrade of Belgium would be reflected in the Flemish Community's ratings.

Fitch could take a positive rating action if Belgium's ratings were upgraded.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

We assume KBC ('A-'/Stable/'F1') will start repaying the Flemish Community for the financial help received in 2009. We expect the Flemish Community will receive EUR1.17bn in 2013 as the first instalment of the capital repayments.

Fitch assumes the Belgian authorities will maintain a tight fiscal stance through the period leading up to the national and regional elections in mid-2014. Therefore the agency does not assume a marked pre-election increase in public spending.

We assume the Flemish Community's economic performance will be closely linked to that of Belgium, whose growth outlook is sensitive to conditions in its main trading partners. Fitch's forecast of mild growth of 0.2% in 2013 and resumption of an export-driven recovery from mid-2013 is based on the assumption that the recession in the eurozone proves to be shallow and short, followed by modest economic recovery.