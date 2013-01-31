(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has placed the city of Rome's
'A-' long-term foreign and local currency ratings and 'F2' short-term foreign
currency rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action affects
financial debt outstanding of EUR1,070m in December 2012 and future direct
borrowing.
The RWN reflects Fitch's expectations that the city is likely to experience
notable budgetary and liquidity pressures if the administration does not
introduce corrective measures to rebalance the accounts for 2013-2015, after
having reported satisfactory budgetary performance in 2012, according to
preliminary figures. In absence of such adjustments, Fitch expects Rome to post
an operating deficit of EUR200m in 2013 (4% of revenue) - widening to around
EUR300m in 2015 - as a result of the combined impact of cuts in national
subsidies and planned spending growth for 2013 and 2014.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in the next six months by assessing the
effectiveness of rebalancing measures that the current or new administration
will implement to restore a balanced operating budget, which is also a mandated
requirement for Italian local governments. The review will focus on the
sustainability of the operating surplus required to cover debt servicing
requirements, which in 2013-2015 will account for about EUR100m per annum, a
modest 3% of the operating budget.
The long-term rating may be downgraded by one notch if Fitch concludes that the
proposed measures, such as one-time revenues or optimistic spending curtailment,
restrict the municipality's ability to generate structural operating cash
inflows matching recurrent spending, which Fitch sees growing to EUR5bn by
2014/15 (2011-2012: c. EUR4.5bn). The rating could be downgraded by more than
one notch if there was a significant degree of uncertainty over the timing and
extent of the measures to be introduced and if deterioration in the
macroeconomic environment compounded liquidity concerns.
RATIONALE
By hiking the property tax rates in 2012 Rome partly offset cumulated cuts in
national subsidies for about EUR400m in 2012-2013 and post an operating balance
of about EUR200m according to 2012 preliminary data, or 4% of the recurrent
revenue. Rome's stock of debt remains modest because liabilities pre-dating
April 2008 of about EUR7.5bn were transferred to Gestione Commissarile del
Comune di Roma ('A-'/Negative). These liabilities are unaffected by this rating
action. They are serviced by the national government, which contributed EUR300m,
while EUR200m are at charge of the city.
Rome made also provisions for about EUR100m for difficult-to-collect taxes and
fees and plans to raise the stock of provisions to EUR450m by 2013 to neutralize
growing doubtful receivables, which Fitch estimates in EUR0.5bn at the end of
2012. The revenue growth in 2011 of about EUR700m reflects the re-introduction
in the budget of the waste collection tax, and related spending, following a
court ruling which recognized the tax nature of waste collection fees.
Despite a 6% increases in the redesigned waste collection tax already built up
in the 2013 budget, Rome's operating balance will likely turn to deficit, of
roughly 4% of the revenue due to likely curtailment of subsidies from the region
of Lazio - on top of about EUR100m cuts in subsidies for transportation
implemented in 2012 - and about EUR100m of cost increases, primarily for public
transport in order to try to balance the sector by 2014. Fitch understands that
the outgoing administration, which will face election in June, may not introduce
corrective measures on the 2013 and the 2013-2015 budgets following the
brinkmanship at the municipal council which delayed the approval of the 2012
budget to November.
Rome's liquidity was still strong at EUR725m at the beginning of January 2013 as
it benefited in 2012 from cash influx from the Gestione Commissariale which
reduced its liabilities towards the city by about EU0.5bn, to EUR950m. This
helped offset delays from the Region of Lazio which owes Rome roughly EUR1bn,
mainly for transportation and social services. Budget hurdles will unlikely
allow the Region to substantially reduce its stock of arrears in 2013. This,
together with a possible postponement from April to July 2013, the payment of
the first installment of the redesigned waste collection tax, may substantially
wipe out Rome's liquidity over the next few months if the operating trend
deficit is not corrected.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
The analysis assumes a stability of revenues in nominal terms over the 2012-2015
period amid operating spending growing by about 2.5% on average per annum -
prior to possible tax hikes and/or spending cuts to restore the operating
balance - driven by the sluggish economy and austerity measures, and relatively
stable market rates as 80% of Rome's debt carries floating rates. As Rome's
investments for the tube extension is not constrained by the internal stability
pact Fitch expects the city's debt to rise toabout EUR1.5bn by 2015.