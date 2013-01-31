(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings
of Spain's Caja Laboral Popular Cooperating de Credito (CC) and assigned to the
newly-formed Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Caja Laboral) a
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDR is Negative. A full set of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONAL
In November 2012, CC and Ipar Kutxa Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ipar
Kutxa) transferred all assets and liabilities to a new legal credit cooperative
also named Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Caja Laboral). Both CC
and Ipar Kutxa, subsequent to the transfer, ceased to exist as credit
cooperatives.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Caja Laboral's long-term IDR is driven by its standalone strength and reflects
its sound capitalisation, adequate loss coverage levels, and good funding and
liquidity profile. Fitch believes that the integration of the two credit
cooperatives will not result in a major threat to the combined Caja Laboral
fundamentals, despite the weaker profile of Ipar Kutxa.
Caja Laboral's pro forma asset quality is better than its domestic peers' partly
helped by good underwriting standards at the former CC. Asset quality is also
helped by the cooperative's franchise in the relative healthy Basque Country and
Navarra's economies, where the unemployment rate is lower than for the average
of Spain (16% vs 25%) and the GDP contraction is expected to be less abrupt for
2013 than in other areas of Spain.
Its loan book is fragmented and exposure to Spain's property sector is lower
than peers' (6% of loans; 10% including foreclosed assets). At 63% of loans,
residential mortgages are more prevalent than at peers and have been performing
well despite the adverse economic conditions. At end-Q312, impaired mortgage
loans to/total mortgage loans were a sound 1.4%.
The overall pro forma impaired/total loans ratio was 7% (9.7%, with foreclosures
net of reserves) and its pro forma allowance for impaired loans was c.81%, aided
by the front-loading of asset impairments, largely charged against the two
constituent cooperatives prior to the asset transfer.
As a result of the upfront credit losses prior to the transfer of assets to Caja
Laboral in November 2012, Caja Laboral's regulatory capital ratio will be kept
at around 10% at end-2012, helped by capital injections received from members.
Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) is expected to be slightly lower at around 8.3%
because of the deduction of deferred tax assets and of the net asset value of
the insurance subsidiaries.
Caja Laboral's profitability is generally weak and is expected to deteriorate
further in 2013. Operating revenues and profitability remain under pressure from
the negative macro-economic environment and low base rates. Synergies to be
achieved from the merger are not expected by Fitch to be significant for
profitability.
Caja Laboral benefits from a large and stable customer deposit base which has
provided it with a pro forma net loans/deposit ratio of around 117%. Wholesale
funding maturities are low for the next two years and the cooperative also has a
large unencumbered asset pool (12.6% of end-November 2012 assets) mostly
consisting of Spanish sovereign debt. The cooperative has some reliance on funds
from the ECB, which are longer term and fully matched with its carry trade
portfolio.
The Negative Outlook on Caja Labora's IDR reflects that on Spain's sovereign
rating ('BBB', Negative Outlook) indicating that Caja Laboral's long-term IDR is
sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign and/or to a sharp economic
deterioration in regions in which Caja Laboral operates (the Basque Country and
Navarra). Caja Laboral is a purely domestic bank and therefore its long-term IDR
is highly correlated to the economic environment in Spain. As such, Caja
Laboral's long-term IDR upward potential is limited by Spain's Sovereign Rating.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Caja Laboral's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate
probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if
required, given Caja Laboral's relative importance in its home regions of Basque
Country and Navarra where it enjoys a 20% market share in customer deposits. The
SR and SRF also take into account its relatively small size and lower importance
for the Spanish banking system as a whole.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the
authorities' propensity to support Caja Laboral.
The rating actions taken today are as follows:
Caja Laboral:
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'
VR: assigned at 'bbb'
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB'
The impact, if any, from today's rating action on Caja Laboral's mortgage
covered bonds would be detailed in a separate comment.
CC:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative, rating withdrawn
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F3', rating withdrawn
VR: affirmed at 'bbb' rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '3', rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB', rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' and transferred to
Caja Laboral
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3', and transferred to
Caja Laboral