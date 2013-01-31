(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Spain's Caja Laboral Popular Cooperating de Credito (CC) and assigned to the newly-formed Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Caja Laboral) a long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook on the long-term IDR is Negative. A full set of rating actions is at the end of this release.

RATING ACTION RATIONAL

In November 2012, CC and Ipar Kutxa Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ipar Kutxa) transferred all assets and liabilities to a new legal credit cooperative also named Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito (Caja Laboral). Both CC and Ipar Kutxa, subsequent to the transfer, ceased to exist as credit cooperatives.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR

Caja Laboral's long-term IDR is driven by its standalone strength and reflects its sound capitalisation, adequate loss coverage levels, and good funding and liquidity profile. Fitch believes that the integration of the two credit cooperatives will not result in a major threat to the combined Caja Laboral fundamentals, despite the weaker profile of Ipar Kutxa.

Caja Laboral's pro forma asset quality is better than its domestic peers' partly helped by good underwriting standards at the former CC. Asset quality is also helped by the cooperative's franchise in the relative healthy Basque Country and Navarra's economies, where the unemployment rate is lower than for the average of Spain (16% vs 25%) and the GDP contraction is expected to be less abrupt for 2013 than in other areas of Spain.

Its loan book is fragmented and exposure to Spain's property sector is lower than peers' (6% of loans; 10% including foreclosed assets). At 63% of loans, residential mortgages are more prevalent than at peers and have been performing well despite the adverse economic conditions. At end-Q312, impaired mortgage loans to/total mortgage loans were a sound 1.4%.

The overall pro forma impaired/total loans ratio was 7% (9.7%, with foreclosures net of reserves) and its pro forma allowance for impaired loans was c.81%, aided by the front-loading of asset impairments, largely charged against the two constituent cooperatives prior to the asset transfer.

As a result of the upfront credit losses prior to the transfer of assets to Caja Laboral in November 2012, Caja Laboral's regulatory capital ratio will be kept at around 10% at end-2012, helped by capital injections received from members. Fitch Core Capital ratio (FCC) is expected to be slightly lower at around 8.3% because of the deduction of deferred tax assets and of the net asset value of the insurance subsidiaries.

Caja Laboral's profitability is generally weak and is expected to deteriorate further in 2013. Operating revenues and profitability remain under pressure from the negative macro-economic environment and low base rates. Synergies to be achieved from the merger are not expected by Fitch to be significant for profitability.

Caja Laboral benefits from a large and stable customer deposit base which has provided it with a pro forma net loans/deposit ratio of around 117%. Wholesale funding maturities are low for the next two years and the cooperative also has a large unencumbered asset pool (12.6% of end-November 2012 assets) mostly consisting of Spanish sovereign debt. The cooperative has some reliance on funds from the ECB, which are longer term and fully matched with its carry trade portfolio.

The Negative Outlook on Caja Labora's IDR reflects that on Spain's sovereign rating ('BBB', Negative Outlook) indicating that Caja Laboral's long-term IDR is sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign and/or to a sharp economic deterioration in regions in which Caja Laboral operates (the Basque Country and Navarra). Caja Laboral is a purely domestic bank and therefore its long-term IDR is highly correlated to the economic environment in Spain. As such, Caja Laboral's long-term IDR upward potential is limited by Spain's Sovereign Rating.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)

Caja Laboral's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate probability that support from the Spanish authorities would be forthcoming, if required, given Caja Laboral's relative importance in its home regions of Basque Country and Navarra where it enjoys a 20% market share in customer deposits. The SR and SRF also take into account its relatively small size and lower importance for the Spanish banking system as a whole.

The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding the authorities' propensity to support Caja Laboral.

The rating actions taken today are as follows:

Caja Laboral:

Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB', Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F3'

VR: assigned at 'bbb'

Support Rating: assigned at '3'

Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'BB'

The impact, if any, from today's rating action on Caja Laboral's mortgage covered bonds would be detailed in a separate comment.

CC:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative, rating withdrawn

Short-term IDR: affirmed at F3', rating withdrawn

VR: affirmed at 'bbb' rating withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '3', rating withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB', rating withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' and transferred to Caja Laboral

Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3', and transferred to Caja Laboral