Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Electricity Supply Board's (ESB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Short-term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed ESB Finance Limited's guaranteed notes (EMTN programme) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's revised expectations for ESB's credit metrics compared with previous estimates. This stems from likely better than expected outturn for 2012 on the back of continued cost control programme and revised capex, as well as an improvement in ESB's expected supply business margins in 2012. Whilst we did not expect recovery in supply margin in the foreseeable future, an increased customer base and lower System Marginal Prices (SMP) now appear to support the business line.

Lower SMP for the generation segment is mitigated by the solid position of ESB's plants in the Irish merit order (including exposure to coal) and systems' capacity payments. We anticipate a mild recovery in electricity demand given the stabilising macroeconomic situation in Ireland, but the generation and supply businesses continue to be subject to competitive pressures.

KEY DRIVERS

-Regulated Earnings

The IDR is supported by ESB's significant portion of regulated earnings which mainly includes transmission and distribution networks in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Around 65% of EBITDA in 2012 were generated by these regulated assets, providing ESB with higher earnings visibility compared with most integrated utilities in the EMEA region.

-Diversified Generation Portfolio

Fitch highlights that ESB is fundamentally well placed in the SEM merit order with a diversified generation portfolio by fuel source (including wind power benefiting from feed-in-tariffs). We think that this diversification protects ESB from low demand scenarios while allowing the issuer to maximise returns during peak periods.

-Weaker Metrics versus Peers

ESB's credit metrics remain weaker compared with most of its peers across the region although we acknowledge that the issuer's earnings are dominated by regulated network assets. Fitch expects this feature to remain unchanged in the short and medium term. Fitch now expects net-lease adjusted funds from operations (FFO) leverage to be slightly below 4.5x in the next three years and FFO interest coverage to be above 4.1x. We continue to expect gearing (defined as net-lease adjusted debt to regulatory asset base) to remain below 60%.

-Disposal of Non-Strategic Assets

The decision to sell some non-strategic assets by the Irish government instead of selling a minority stake in ESB might have a negative impact in the ratings if these divestments significantly affect the issuer's cash flow generation and weakens its credit metrics. However, these disposals are likely to be gradual and limited in their implementation, and therefore credit neutral. Fitch notes that ESB's power generation exceeds its power supply to end-users. Therefore, the impact of planned disposals on its business risk may not be significantly negative, if the scope of the disposals does not exceed this excess capacity and if the choice of plants to be disposed of is spread across their position in the merit order. We think that ESB's financial profile would be weakened if the government decides to use more than 40%-50% (reflecting ESB's current gearing of 50%-60%) of net disposals proceeds to increase ESB's dividend pay-out. Fitch does not expect that the disposals will exceed 20% of consolidated total assets, a maximum level allowed under ESB's EMTN Programme.

-NIE's and Final Determination

The Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland (Ureg) published the final determination (FD) for 'Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2012-2017' (RP5) on 23 October 2012. Northern Ireland Electricity Limited (NIE) published its decision not to accept the FD on 20 November 2012. The agency expects Ureg to announce the timetable for referral to the Competition Commission (CC) in the coming weeks. The CC will consider submissions and evidence from all relevant parties and form a judgement. Fitch placed NIE's senior unsecured ('A-') on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on 17 May 2012. The RWN continues to reflect the pending RP5 determination for NIE that could lead to a weaker standalone credit profile of NIE and hence a downgrade of its senior unsecured rating. The current price control, RP4, has been further extended to 31 December from 1 October 2012. Fitch still views the financing assumptions set out by UReg as challenging when considered jointly with NIE's actual funding costs, but we view the overall implications for ESB's profile as limited.

-Exposure to Sovereign

ESB has little geographic diversification with around 80% of total earnings in the Republic of Ireland ('BBB+'/Stable) and the rest in Northern Ireland. According to Fitch's approach, purely domestic issuers can be ratedtwo notches above the sovereign rating as a maximum (in the 'BB'/'BBB' range). Given the Stable Outlook on Ireland's rating, Fitch does not anticipate a negative rating action due to sovereign constraint.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE

Positive: Future developments that may potentially lead to a positive rating action include:

- Better performance than currently expected leading to stronger metrics with FFO adjusted net leverage around 4.0x, FFO interest coverage of 4.5x and gearing below 55% on a sustained basis.

NEGATIVE: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade:

- Business underperformance with increase in debt leading to an FFO adjusted net leverage well above 4.5x, FFO interest coverage below 4.0x and gearing above 60% on a sustained basis.

- Inability to fund the capex (negative free cash flow) with long term capital.

- Significant deterioration in the operating environment in Ireland due to adverse regulatory or political decisions or structural changes in the generation and/or supply markets that would affect ESB's financial metrics and could lead to revised ratio guidance for the current IDR.

- Downgrade of Irelands sovereign rating to 'BB+'.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

We expect ESB to report negative free cash flow in 2012-2016 periods. However, we view the issuer's liquidity as adequate and sufficient to cover operating and funding needs for the next 24 months. As of November 2012, ESB had around EUR1.9bn of available liquidity with EUR1.7bn of undrawn committed credit facilities and around EUR0.2bn of available cash.