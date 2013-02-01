(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - The Korean cabinet's approval of the Covered Bond Act this week, and its prospective passing by parliament later in the year, will diversify the Asia-Pacific covered bond market, hitherto dominated by Australia and New Zealand, Fitch Ratings says.

We would expect Korean covered bond supply to increase as a result (although it is not clear exactly when this process will begin). As in Australia, banks will use new sources of term funding to diversify their funding base and lower funding costs. Korean banks may seek to use covered bonds to lessen reliance on the shorter end of the foreign-currency capital market, although an important consideration will be whether direct issuance is cheaper than selling mortgage assets to the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.

The introduction of covered bonds legislation also coincides with increasing concern about high household debt. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) hopes that issuing covered bonds will facilitate Korean banks' access to longer-term, fixed-rate mortgages, reducing the risk that households with high, short-term debt suffer an interest rate shock. Issuing covered bonds could help banks manage interest rate risks as they seek to meet the FSC's target that 30% of mortgage lending is of fixed-rate, amortising mortgages.

An increase in Korean supply is the main driver of our expectation of higher covered bond issuance from Asia in 2013. Singapore released draft covered bond legislation in March last year, but we think issuance there will be more opportunistic, because Singaporean banks have predominantly deposit-funded balance sheets, limiting their wholesale funding needs.

Nevertheless, banks will see the benefits of issuing covered bonds to diversify funding and help liability management. We therefore think that Singaporean banks may start to issue covered bonds in 2013 once the Monetary Authority of Singapore releases its final guidelines on covered bond issuance.

Pending liquidity requirements under Basel III may also encourage covered bond issuance. The Net Stable Funding Ratio will create incentives for largely deposit-funded banks to lengthen the duration of their liabilities. In addition, if covered bonds can be classified as high-quality liquid assets under Basel III for the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), this may stoke demand (and therefore supply) among Singaporean banks, because of the lack of domestic sovereign bonds.

There is interest in covered bonds across the region, including India, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Although we do not expect issuance of covered bonds from these countries in 2013, some will advance the development and definition of covered bond frameworks during the year.

We expect Australian supply to remain strong in 2013, at AUD30bn-35bn, although this is lower than last year's AUD40bn.

The Korean Act will be submitted for parliamentary approval in February, and if passed as scheduled, will become effective six months later, the FSC said on Tuesday. It will enable banks to issue legislative covered bonds directly as well as via the Korea Housing Finance Corporation.