Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook.

RATING RATIONALE

The rating reflects VBL's strong capitalisation, its business position within the independent financial advisor (IFA) and sales organisation markets, strong gross written premium (GWP) growth, and sound expense ratios. Negative rating drivers are the low level of diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels.

Fitch expects VBL's consolidated shareholders' funds to have increased to EUR120m or more at end-2012 from EUR116.8m at end-2011. The agency believes that the company's fund for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds (EUR512.1m at end-2011) remained stable at end-2012.

Fitch expects that VBL's capitalisation will have decreased slightly at end-2012 compared with end-2011 because of increased capital requirements. However, the agency expects capitalisation to have remained strong at end-2012, on the basis of its risk-adjusted assessment, as well as the regulatory group solvency ratio, which was 229% at end-2011. Fitch considers that the group solvency ratio will have been more than 200% at end-2012.

VBL continued its strong growth in 2012. While it is likely that the German life market achieved stable premium income, VBL's GWP increased by 4.7% and its new business volume by 3.6% in 2012. New business growth was primarily driven by the disability line (+50%). Fitch views this positively as the disability line adds to VBL's earnings diversification.

Fitch believes that VBL will report a significantly increased net investment return rate of around 4.9% (2011: 3.8%) for 2012. Fitch expects the increase to be in line with the German life market: insurers tend to realise gains in fixed-income investments to finance the expense for an additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve), which Fitch estimates to be EUR5bn for the market as a whole.

VBL continues to generate strong operating cash flow, which reduces liquidity risk. Expense and mortality profits have been consistently strong. In 2011, VBL's administration expense ratio was 2.0% and the acquisition expense ratio was 4.9%, which were better than the market averages of 2.4% and 5.0%, respectively. Fitch expects VBL's 2012 expense ratios to have been stable and better than the market average.

VBL primarily serves sales organisations and IFAs. Geographical diversification is low as VBL operates only in Germany.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Given VBL's current rating, Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near to medium term as VBL's lack of diversification in terms of geography and distribution channels constrains its credit profile. Key rating drivers for a downgrade include a deteriorated capital position with a solvency margin below 170%, weakened market position or a significant decline in GWP.

VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It has the legal form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity, with total assets of EUR8.5bn, equating to 99% of the group's total at end-2011. The company focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. VBG generated GWP of EUR1.4bn in 2012.