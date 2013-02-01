(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria report outlining the methodology used to analyse non-performing loans transactions.

The report updates and replaces the prior criteria report with the same name, dated 3 February 2012. Since no material changes have been made to the core of the criteria, there are no rating implications for existing transactions.

The criteria report, 'Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations

