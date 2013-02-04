BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A.'s notes, as follows:
EUR654.5m Class A (ISIN ES0347454003): affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR210.0m Class B (ISIN ES0347454011): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 50%
The affirmation reflects the transaction's performance within Fitch's initial expectations. Loans more than 90 days in arrears represent 2.13% of the portfolio, up from 0% at closing in February 2012. The transaction experienced the first default in the portfolio in December 2012. Defaulted assets currently account for 0.01% of the portfolio notional. The transaction defines loans in arrears of more than 12 months as defaulted.
IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (now part of Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito; rated 'BB'/Stable/'B').
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.