(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings gave a rating of 'AA + (idn)' on the proposed issuance of medium-term
debt (MTN) I 2013 for a maximum of 200 billion dollars a maximum period of 3 (three) years to be
published by PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF; 'AA + (idn) '/ Stable) in Indonesia.
The ranking consideration
MTN rated equal to CNAF National Long-Term rating that reflects Fitch's view of the
obligations that are senior corporate bonds, direct, conditional, and without warranties. The
results of these bonds will be used to support the business growth of the company.
CNAF ratings reflect Fitch's expectation will continuously strong support from the majority
shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'BBB' / Stable) and its parent
company, CIMB Group (CIMBG; flagship CIMB Bank Berhad ).
Factors Fueling Rating
Significant dilution of ownership, and / or the possibility of weakening the support of CIMB
Niaga and CIMB Group will be able to put pressure on the rating CNAF. CNAF ratings already at
the upper limit of the scale ratings, so the potential increase in the national ranking is
limited.
Founded in 1981, CNAF is owned by CIMB Niaga (99%) and focuses on the automobile finance
business in Indonesia. CIMB Niaga is the fifth largest bank in Indonesia and majority owned by
CIMB Group.