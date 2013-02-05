(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings gave a rating of 'AA + (idn)' on the proposed issuance of medium-term debt (MTN) I 2013 for a maximum of 200 billion dollars a maximum period of 3 (three) years to be published by PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF; 'AA + (idn) '/ Stable) in Indonesia.

The ranking consideration

MTN rated equal to CNAF National Long-Term rating that reflects Fitch's view of the obligations that are senior corporate bonds, direct, conditional, and without warranties. The results of these bonds will be used to support the business growth of the company.

CNAF ratings reflect Fitch's expectation will continuously strong support from the majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; 'BBB' / Stable) and its parent company, CIMB Group (CIMBG; flagship CIMB Bank Berhad ).

Factors Fueling Rating

Significant dilution of ownership, and / or the possibility of weakening the support of CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group will be able to put pressure on the rating CNAF. CNAF ratings already at the upper limit of the scale ratings, so the potential increase in the national ranking is limited.

Founded in 1981, CNAF is owned by CIMB Niaga (99%) and focuses on the automobile finance business in Indonesia. CIMB Niaga is the fifth largest bank in Indonesia and majority owned by CIMB Group.