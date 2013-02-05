(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned KTB Leasing Company Limited (KTBL)
National Long-and Short-Term Ratings of 'AA-(tha)' and 'F1+(tha)', respectively. The Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings reflect a high support probability from its shareholder Krung Thai
Bank Public Company Limited (KTB; 'AA+(tha)'/Stable), whose own rating is based
on Fitch's expectation of a high potential of extraordinary state support, if
needed. Given the modest size of KTBL relative to KTB, Fitch believes that in
times of financial distress any state support for KTB may be permitted to flow
through to KTBL.
KTBL's National Long-Term rating is notched two levels down from KTB's National
Long-Term rating, reflecting the former's strategic importance to KTB, while
taking into account the regulatory limit under the consolidated supervision rule
by the Bank of Thailand (BoT). Under this rule, KTB faces a cap on its aggregate
exposure, at 25% of its capital funds, to KTBL and other finance business
entities deemed to be outside the consolidation group. The exposure includes
lending, equity investment, contingent liabilities, and transaction similar to
lending. KTBL does not qualify as part of KTB's 'solo consolidation' group due
to its operating lease business. However, the BoT has the authority to waive
this limit on a case-by-case basis.
Due to KTBL's rapid asset growth in H212, driven by the strong recovery of autos
for commercial use and domestic car sales, borrowings from KTB have
significantly increased. As a result, the available limit from KTB has tightened
for KTBL's growth target in 2013, leading to plans by KTBL to diversify its
funding. KTBL has to date relied almost solely on parent loans for funding.
KTBL is the only wholly-owned subsidiary of KTB involved in the leasing
business, including auto hire purchase, financial lease, operating lease, and
consumer product hire purchase. Although KTBL is controlled through majority
board representation by KTB, Fitch views KTBL's integration with KTB at the
operational level as limited. KTBL operates independently and linkages with KTB
are mostly limited to cross-selling, parent loans for funding and the sharing of
the same brand name. At end-Q312 KTBL's assets and net profit were 1.3% and 1%
of KTB's total, respectively.
Given the support-driven rating of KTBL, any changes in KTB's National Long-Term
Rating will affect KTBL's National Long-Term Rating. A significant reduction in
KTB's ownership of KTBL would have a negative impact on the latter's rating.
This is unlikely to occur as KTB has no plans to reduce its stake in KTBL. On
the other hand, closer management by and an increase in operational integration
with KTB may benefit the ratings. Any regulatory changes or a restructuring of
KTBL's business leading to the operating lease business being spun off, hence
allowing KTB to provide unlimited financial support to KTBL could also be
positive for KTBL's ratings.
KTBL was established in 2005 and is 99.99%-owned by KTB. Since KTB is a state
enterprise as it is 55%-owned by the Financial Institution Development Fund,
KTBL is also a state enterprise. KTBL's portfolio is split between corporate and
retail customers at 55%-45%. While it is a small player in the retail auto hire
purchase with a market share of 1.5% as of end-2011, KTBL is a large player in
the corporate lease market.
KTB is Thailand's second-largest commercial bank by consolidated assets, with an
18% market share as of end-Q312. KTB's support driven rating is based on the
state's majority stake in, close control over, and proven record of support to
KTB, on top of the bank's systemic importance to the domestic financial system
and economy.