Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Oakwood Global Finance LLP's (OGF) UK residential mortgage servicer ratings as follows:

UK Primary (Prime) Servicer Rating to 'RPS2' from 'RPS2-'

UK Primary (Sub-prime) Servicer Rating to 'RPS2' from 'RPS2-'

UK Special Servicer Rating to 'RSS2+' from 'RSS2'

UK Master Servicer Rating to 'RMS2' from 'RMS2-'

The primary servicer ratings reflect enhanced internal audit (IA) and risk management framework, continued developments in technology and increased focus on training. These allow OGF to have a sound level of control and efficiency. The IA and risk management framework is particularly effective with a strong governance structure and high levels of quality control.

Fitch believes that OGF has provided clear evidence of its realisation of the importance of training within the business. The increased emphasis on training has contributed to the variety of training offered and the high number of training hours recorded, above both the Fitch benchmark and the average for other rated peers in the UK market.

The special servicer rating reflects OGF's proactive approach for the management of impaired and high risk loans and the range of rehabilitation options available to the borrowers. Senior management has a high level of industry experience which Fitch views positively. Fitch also believes that the technology used in the servicing of defaulted loans compares favourably with rated peers.

The master servicer rating reflects the continued strong oversight role that OGF has over Homeloan Management Limited (rated 'RPS2+' and 'RSS2') for the ALBA transactions. The good performance of the ALBA transactions demonstrates the effectiveness of this oversight role and the strong relationship between the parties.

As of 30 September 2012, OGF's primary servicing portfolio totalled GBP1.17bn and comprised 7,672 loans. The special servicing portfolio totalled GBP2.23bn, comprising 15,842 loans.

Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar UK servicers as part of the review process.