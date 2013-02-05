(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.'s (Halkbank) seven-year USD750m unsecured Eurobond issue a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on January 24, 2013.

The notes are senior unsecured and rank equally with all of Halkbank's other senior unsecured obligations. The notes are rated in line with Halkbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'/Stable. The notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

Halkbank is a majority state-owned bank, with 51% of its shares held by the State Privatisation Fund. The remaining 49% of the shares are publicly traded. Halkbank's IDR's are equalised with those of the Turkish sovereign.

Halkbank is currently rated as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable

Viability Rating 'bbb-'

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'

Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'