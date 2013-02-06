LONDON Feb 6 Liberty Global won't change Virgin Media's strategy on network roll-out and content if its deal to buy the British cable group goes through, Liberty's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The $15.75 billion deal was "compelling" for both sets of shareholders, said Mike Fries, Liberty's chief executive in a call with journalists on Wednesday.

He said Liberty would continue to invest in Virgin's broadband network.

Virgin Media CEO Neil Berkett said he would step down after the deal closed.

John Malone's Liberty Global struck a deal late on Tuesday to buy Virgin Media , a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch. 