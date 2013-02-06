Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings says that Santander UK plc's (San UK; 'A'/Stable/'F1') 2012 results announced last week confirmed the agency's expectations that underlying profitability at most UK banks remains under pressure. The results are neutral for San UK's ratings.

Although the bank's 2012 pre-tax profit was in line with that reported in 2011, it was supported by GBP705m one-off capital gains from the buy-back of non-core capital instruments in July 2012. Furthermore, 2011 figures included a large provision against claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), which was not repeated to the same extent in 2012. Overall, recurrent banking revenues were significantly lower than last year, reflecting the low interest rate and challenging economic environment.

Operating profit was also negatively affected by additional loan impairment charges against San UK's non-core legacy portfolio, higher loan impairment charges against its core loan book, as well as provisions against conduct risks (other than PPI). The main cause of the fall in revenues was the tightening of net interest margins resulting from higher funding costs and the unwinding of its previous interest rate hedge. Conduct costs are expected to remain a feature of UK banks' profitability in 2013, although the extent is difficult to quantify. Furthermore, underlying profitability will continue to be challenged by the difficult UK economic environment.

Despite the deterioration in profitability, Fitch notes that San UK's balance sheet fundamentals are sound and in line with expectations. Asset quality remains healthy, with residential mortgages continuing to perform well (NPL ratio of 1.74%) despite negative macro-economic pressures. Impaired loans within the mortgage portfolio have risen slightly, partly reflecting the large reduction in the stock of mortgage loans (GBP9.4bn year on year) and partly due to a change in collection procedures implemented in 2012. New SME loans are generally performing well. Overall the bank reported a 2.2% NPL ratio, which is among the lower in the sector, as it benefits from a low credit risk profile, with around 85% of customer assets being prime residential mortgages, and sound underwriting standards.

Nonetheless, San UK is a purely domestic retail bank and therefore any sudden change in economic conditions, including any unexpected rise in unemployment and interest rates, could reduce borrowers' affordability and result in credit quality deterioration. Furthermore, there is some concern over the high proportion of interest-only mortgages (41% of total loans at end-H112) present in its books. However, a major economic deterioration is not Fitch's base scenario.

The bank's customer funding is slowly becoming more focussed on current accounts and longer term deposits, away from pure savings products, inherited from its building society legacy. During 2012, the bank allowed a proportion of non-core, less stable deposits to exit the bank. The bank's savings franchise remains strong.

Core FSA-eligible liquid assets decreased slightly in Q412 from the very high levels reached in 2012 and are expected to continue to reduce during 2013, although this is not expected to be material from a rating perspective and partly reflects changes in regulation and the introduction of the UK's funding for lending scheme.

Regulatory capital ratios are strong, with a reported core Tier 1 ratio at end-2012 of 12.1% (2011:11.4%). The increase from 2011 was achieved mostly by loan deleveraging, the capital gain from the buy-back of non-core capital and despite a GBP450m dividend payment to its Spanish parent Banco Santander S.A. Fitch expects core capital levels to remain sound but reduce over time as the bank expands into riskier SME lending. Internal capital generation is expected to remain under pressure from low earnings as well as potential continued up-streaming of excess capital to Banco Santander.