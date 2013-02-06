Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 9 AAAsf tranches of Korea First Mortgage No. 6 Limited (KFM6) and No. 7 Limited (KFM7). The Rating Outlooks are Stable. Each transaction is a RMBS securitisation backed by South Korean residential mortgages originated by Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (A+/Negative/F1). A list of rating actions is provided below.

The affirmation reflects higher credit enhancement (CE) in each KFM transaction as well as satisfactory asset performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that KFM's asset performance will continue to be supported by a resilient labour market and a low interest rate environment in South Korea. Both factors have kept households' debt servicing ability manageable despite high household leverage. Further, the transactions benefit from a low loan-to-value (LTV) ratio which will mitigate losses in case of foreclosures in a sluggish property market.

The three-month delinquency ratio and the default rate of each KFM transaction have remained low, notwithstanding a recent increase in both ratios. At end-December 2012, the three-month delinquency rate was 0.16% and 0.12% respectively for KFM 6 and 7, against each transaction's trigger of 2.75%. The default rate of each KFM transaction was less than 0.4% of their respective initial pool balances at end-December 2012 compared with each transaction's trigger of 5.25%. The defaults have not resulted in any losses for the KFM transactions due to the generally low LTV ratio which supported full recoveries.

The portfolio notional of KFM 6 & 7 have amortised to 22% and 30% of their initial portfolio balances respectively per the latest servicer report as of December 2012.

Korea First Mortgage No. 6 Limited

USD35,252,607 Class A-2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR28,705,695 Class A-2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD63,000,000 Class B affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD33,000,000 Class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD24,000,000 Class D affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Korea First Mortgage No. 7 Limited

USD124,089,988 Class A-2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR75,849,626 Class A-2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD52,000,000 Class B affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD36,000,000 Class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable