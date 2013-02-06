(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has placed SNS Bank N.V.'s (SNS, 'BBB+'/RWE/'F2') mortgage covered bonds' 'AA+' rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

The RWE is driven by the placement of SNS Bank's Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on RWE (see 'Fitch Places SNS Bank's and SNS REALL's 'BBB+' on RWE; Downgrades SNS Bank's VR to 'f'' dated 5 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). This followed the announcement by the Dutch Finance Minister on 2 February that SNS REAAL and SNS Bank have been nationalised.

The RWE on the covered bonds reflects the uncertainty about how the group will be resolved by the state in the medium term. Fitch will resolve the RWE once details emerge about group restructuring and the future use of the covered bond programme as funding instrument, and expects these to be forthcoming within the next six months.

The covered bonds' 'AA+' rating is based on SNS's Long-Term IDR, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate), and an asset percentage (AP) of 67.4%, which is the level Fitch gives credit to and corresponds to the highest observed AP over the last 12 months leading to January 2013.

However, if the programme was deemed to be in wind-down, Fitch would rely in its analysis on the maximum contractual AP of currently 78%, which is above the 76% breakeven level of AP for SNS's covered bonds 'AA+' rating. In addition, under Fitch's covered bond rating criteria, the uplift of the covered bonds rating above the bank's IDR might be tightened by up to two notches via an adjustment to the cover pool specific alternative management section of the D-Cap if the programme is deemed to be in wind down.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

The covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch or more; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one category to 3 (moderate high risk); or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis exceeded 76.0%.

The covered bonds' rating may be upgraded with an unchanged D-Cap and subject to a satisfactory level of AP, if the IDR was upgraded by one notch or more.

Currently, EUR4.3bn soft-bullet covered bonds are outstanding under SNS Bank's covered bond programme, which are guaranteed by SNS Covered Bond Company B.V., a special purpose company established under Dutch Law. They are secured against a EUR6.4bn cover pool consisting in Dutch residential mortgage loans.