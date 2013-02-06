(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Province of Milan's Azienda Sviluppo Ambiente e Mobilita's (ASAM) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Negative Outlooks mirror those of the Province of Milan ('A-'/Negative), its sponsor under Fitch's criteria rating public sector entities, with a top-down approach.

RATING RATIONALE

ASAM is the Province of Milan's holding company in charge of the management of stakes in the motorway sector. Fitch views ASAM as credit-linked to the province, given the existing strong shareholding and financial links, evidenced by the strong letters of comfort backing the company's two outstanding loans, and provisions of ASAM's by-laws which grant the province extensive powers including authorization for acquisition or disposal of stakes and the approval of borrowings above 5% of ASAM's equity. The tight control and oversight are also demonstrated by the decision-making role the province is playing in the reorganisation of the ASAM portfolio of shareholdings.

ASAM acts as a pure operating arm of the province. On 28 December 2012, it executed a provincial-led decision to sell its 15% stake in the airport company SEA for EUR147m and upstreamed a large part (EUR113m) of the inflows to its shareholders to allow the Province to comply with internal stability pact rules. Fitch understands that this transaction was communicated in advance to ASAM's lenders as relevant proceeds had to be applied to prepay ASAM's debt. Fitch also understands that an agreement with lenders is close to be signed. Nonentheless, Fitch assumes that, should the need arise, the province will grant ASAM adequate funding to prepay ASAM's debt early in view of its shareholder and decision-making role and indirect commitment assumed under letter of comforts backing ASAM's loans. Fitch notes that at end of January 2013 the province had EUR371m of liquidity available.

ASAM's high debt burden of EUR169m might be fully prepaid in 2013 if the public auction the Province of Milan promoted for the sale of Milano Serravalle (MSMT) is successful. However, Fitch believes the outcome of the tender remains highly uncertain as potential investors are required to provide - on top of the acquistion price for MSMT - adequate funding to Pedemontana and TEM, two MSMT's subsidiaries/associate companies which are rolling-out two large greenfield toll road projects in the Milan area. Should the tender be unsuccessful, Fitch believes that MSMT's need to self-finance its direct and indirect investment plan could translate into a downward revision of its dividend distribution policy. This would, in turn, generate financial pressure on ASAM's accounts, in Fitch view.

After the disposal of SEA, ASAM's cash flow generation is entirely reliant on dividends from MSMT. This inflow should be sized to repay ASAM's structural interest and debt instalments of about EUR13m up to 2015. This funding requirement should remain substantially stable over 2013-2014 as most of the debt (60%) bears fixed-interest rates (after swaps) and the largest of two loans outstanding (EUR100m and EUR69m) will start to amortise in 2015. However, considering the volatility and uncertanties of ASAM's future cash flow generation, Fitch expects the province to promptly cover any potential shortfall in long and short term debt and interest repayment, in case of need.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of the province or a dilution of the province's oversight or support will lead to a a downgrade. Conversely, a more formalised support from the province, such as an explicit guarantee on all financial liabilities, could lead to a positive rating action.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Fitch assumes that Province of Milan will maintain the control of ASAM

- Fitch assumes that the Province will provide timely financial support to ASAM in case of need.

- Fitch assumes that Province monitors the timely debt repayment of ASAM