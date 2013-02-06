UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'European Hotel Sector and Companies Overview - Identifying Business and Financial Risk'.
The report illustrates a sector overview, the main trends and challenges facing European Hotel companies and the extent to which ratings are at risk. It also includes a comparison between different ownership models, namely full ownership, fixed and variable leases, management contracts and franchised hotels.
Issuers covered in the special report include Accor, Whitbread and Orbis.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Hotel Sector and Companies Overview; Identifying Business and Financial Risks
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources