Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Electricite de
France (EDF, 'A+'/Stable) multicurrency reset perpetual subordinated notes a
'A-' final rating.
The multicurrency hybrid notes are deeply subordinated and rank senior only to
EDF's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the
issuer. These features are reflected in the 'A-' rating, which is two notches
down from EDF's 'A+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflecting the notes'
increased loss severity and heightened risk of nonperformance relative to the
senior obligations. This approach is in accordance with Fitch's criteria,
"Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis" dated 13 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
The notes qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with
regards to subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years,
full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of
default.
The combined amount of the issue is approximately EUR6.2bn and is split among
four tranches as follows:
- USD3bn at 5.25% coupon with 10-year first call date
- EUR1.25bn at 4.25% coupon with a seven-year first call date
- EUR1.25bn at 5.375% coupon with a 12-year first call date
- GBP1.25bn at 6.00% coupon with 13-year first call date
The notes have no fixed maturity dates. However the effective remaining
maturity, according to Fitch's hybrid criteria is 2040 and 2045 for the
seven-year and 12-year non-call EUR-denominated tranches respectively, 2043 for
the USD-denominated tranche and 2046 for the GBP-denominated tranche. From these
dates, the coupon step-up is set to increase to 100bps from 25bps (which is
within Fitch's step-up threshold of 100bps), but the issuer will no longer be
subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the
instrument at its call date with the proceeds of a similar instrument or with
equity. According to Fitch's criteria, the equity credit of 50% would change to
0% five years before the effective remaining maturity dates.
The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date (in 2020
and 2025 for the seven-year and 12-year non-call EUR-denominated tranches
respectively, in 2023 for the USD-denominated tranche and in 2026 for the
GBP-denominated tranche), when there will be a coupon step-up of 25bps (except
for the non-call seven-year EUR tranche for which the step up will occur in year
10), and on any annual interest payment date thereafter.
There is no look-back provision in the notes' documentation, which gives the
issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. Deferrals
of coupon payments are cumulative, which results in 50% equity treatment and 50%
debt treatment of the hybrid notes by Fitch. The company will be obliged to make
a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain
circumstances, including a declaration or payment of a dividend.
Key Rating Drivers
EDF's IDR reflects a strong business profile supported by a solid position in
the domestic market (62% of 2011 EBITDA), and a low-cost nuclear generation
portfolio balanced by a regulated distribution business, which contributes to
stable and predictable cash flows. The ratings are also underpinned by EDF's
diversified international business.
Financial Profile Moderately Stretched
EDF has no financial headroom at the current rating level. The agreement reached
with the Government about the resolution of the contribution au service public
d'electricite (CSPE) deficit, meant to be covered by a tax included in the
electricity tariff on all customers in France, published on 14 January 2013 is
broadly in line with Fitch's assumptions of gradual recovery.
Substantial Capex Programme
Although EDF announced a review of its capex plans in July 2012 to be disclosed
at its full year results in February 2013, Fitch expects a further increase of
the company's capex programme with the recent announcement of the rise in costs
for the European Pressurized Reactor (EPR) under construction at Flamanville by
an additional EUR2bn to EUR8.5bn. The hybrid issue will mitigate the pressure on
leverage ratios, projected by Fitch to be around 3.0x for 2012-13 (funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage).
Tariff Uncertainty
The price at which EDF's competitors have regulated access to electricity from
EDF's nuclear fleet (ARENH), has yet to be determined for 2013 and could prove
to be a negative credit factor if set significantly lower than expected by EDF.
EDF currently benefits from an ARENH price of EUR42 per megawatt hour (January
2012 to January 2013).
Further Business Diversification
Fitch views EDF's full control of EDF Energies Nouvelles as credit positive.
EDF's full control of Edison Spa ('BB'/Positive) will contribute to enhancing
EDF's diversification into the gas sector.
LIQUIDITY
EDF's liquidity at end-Q312 included cash and cash equivalents of EUR5.4bn,
short-term liquid investments of EUR11.8bn and committed undrawn facilities of
EUR9.1bn, against short-term maturities of EUR14.7bn. EDF's pro forma average
debt maturity as of end-Q312 was 8.7 years, following the EUR2bn 10.5-year bond
issue in September 2012. Fitch expects the company to generate negative free
cash flow (FCF) over 2012-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
- Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 2.0x on a sustained
basis.
- Contribution of regulated EBITDA increasing to 50% of total EBITDA.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis, due to for example
further capex overspent, significant M&A or increased shareholder compensation,
adverse regulatory changes in relation to tariff reform in France and/or the
elimination of the CSPE deficit recovery;
- Negative developments regarding legislation on nuclear assets.