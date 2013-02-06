RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT
ING Bank's and ABN AMRO's state guaranteed debt securities are rated 'AAA',
reflecting the Netherlands' guarantee and so are sensitive to any change in the
Netherlands' rating.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
ING Belgium is considered by Fitch as a 'core' subsidiary to ING Bank and its
Long-term IDR is equalised with ING Bank's, in line with the agency's criteria
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. The revision of ING Belgium's
Outlook reflects ING Bank's and ING Belgium's IDR is sensitive to any change in
ING Bank's IDR.
In Fitch's opinion, ING BSK is a strategically important subsidiary of ING Bank.
It support-driven Long-term IDR is notched once from that of its parent. The
revision of the Outlook on ING BSK's Long-term IDR to Negative from Stable
reflects that on ING Bank. ING BSK's IDRs are sensitive to any change in ING
Bank's IDR or to any change in Fitch's view on theDutch's state propensity to
allow support to flow through to the Polish subsidiary.
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC is ABN AMRO's wholly-owned funding subsidiary issuing
US commercial papers whose rating is aligned with ABN AMRO's Short-term IDR and
sensitive to any change in this rating.
OTHER RATINGS UNAFFECTED
This rating action only affects those ratings that would be likely to change if
the Netherlands' sovereigns rating changed. Fitch has not specifically reviewed
the banks' VRs, and their subordinated and hybrid debt ratings are notched from
their VRs, so do not factor in any possibility of extraordinary support.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABN AMRO
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated debt: 'BBB', unaffected
Non-innovative Tier 1 subordinated debt (XS0246487457): 'BB', unaffected
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0244754254): 'BB+', unaffected
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ABN AMRO Funding USA LLC
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+';
BNG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Long-term and short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'
European Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA(emr)'
ING Group
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Subordinated Perpetual Preference Shares (US456837AC74): 'BB+', unaffected
ING Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: 'a', unaffected
Support rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+';
Subordinated debt: 'A-', unaffected
Senior unsecured Notes: affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+'
Market-Linked Notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'A+/F1+'
Dutch government guaranteed securities: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
ING Belgium
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured Notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-Linked Notes: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A+'
ING BSK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+', unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'