(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the
following Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) consolidated
transportation bonds:
--$180 million consolidated transportation bonds, series 2013.
The bonds are expected to sell via competitive sale on Feb. 13, 2013.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$1.5 billion in outstanding MDOT consolidated transportation bonds at 'AA+';
--$69.9 million in outstanding county transportation bonds at 'AA+';
--$55.5 million in outstanding MDOT certificates of participation at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Consolidated transportation bonds are payable by specific pledged tax revenues
after certain allocations, and prior to being available for other uses by MDOT.
If the pledged taxes become insufficient to meet debt service requirements,
other receipts of the department are available for that purpose.
SENSITIVITIES/RATING DRIVERS
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Consolidated transportation bonds benefit from
strong debt service coverage by pledged taxes and net revenues. A solid
additional bonds test requires 2x coverage by pledged taxes as well as
departmental net revenues. MDOT policy requires a stronger 2.5x coverage level
by both measures.
DIVERSE REVENUE PLEDGE: Revenues pledged to debt service are diverse, including
transportation-related and certain general fund taxes. Pledged taxes and other
available revenues are affected by statutory changes and economic cyclicality,
and the state general fund has used transportation funds for general budget
relief during periods of fiscal stress. However, bond coverage has remained
consistently strong.
STRONG MDOT CONTROL: MDOT has broad authority over state transportation,
including the ability to adjust capital projects as necessary based on projected
available resources.
CREDIT PROFILE
Security for MDOT's consolidated transportation bonds is broad-based, consisting
of a pledge of portions of motor fuel, motor vehicle titling, corporate income,
and sales taxes on vehicle rentals, after statutory allocations to other state
funds and local governments. The legislature periodically changes tax rates and
the distribution of tax receipts among state funds and local governments, most
recently in the 2011 legislative session. Pledged taxes have consistently
provided ample coverage despite their vulnerability to economic cycles and the
impact of statutory changes. Other MDOT revenues, primarily
transportation-related fees and operating receipts, are available if pledged
taxes are insufficient.
Debt service coverage is above the two parity bond issuance tests, which require
2x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by prior-year pledged taxes
and 2x coverage by prior-year department net receipts. MDOT's internal policy
requires more stringent 2.5x coverage by both tests. Including the new bonds,
coverage of MADS by fiscal 2012 pledged taxes is 5.4x, and is 3x by fiscal 2012
net revenues, well over the policy threshold.
The state has made periodic rate and distribution changes affecting pledged
taxes and other departmental revenues, both to expand resources available to
transportation and conversely to relieve state general fund stress. Rates for
statewide corporate taxes and general sales taxes were raised in fiscal year
(FY) 2008, and the state shifted a 5.3% portion of the general sales tax to the
transportation trust fund (TTF). However, state general fund revenues weakened
during the 2008-2010 recession and the state reallocated certain TTF receipts
intended for local governments to the state general fund. The state had
similarly shifted MDOT's allocation of receipts to the state general fund in the
previous downturn.
The state general assembly made extensive statutory changes in its 2011 session,
the net effect of which modestly increases annual revenues available to MDOT but
changes their composition. The deposit of 5.3% of state general sales taxes to
the TTF was ended as of July 1, 2011, although these moneys remain pledged if
necessary to consolidated transportation bonds issued prior to that date. (Sales
taxes on motor vehicle rentals continue to be deposited to the TTF.) Allocations
of TTF resources to the state general fund ended in FY 2012, the distribution of
receipts among MDOT and local agencies was shifted, with MDOT receiving a higher
share, and various fees were increased. Future allocations of TTF revenues to
the general fund will be subject to repayment in five years.
Collections of pledged taxes and net revenues are also subject to economic
factors. Motor fuel tax collections declined modestly in FY 2009 and 2010 with
recessionary weakness. Despite an expected return to growth, forecasted gains
through FY 2018 are limited given the slow pace of economic recovery and
changing consumption trends. Titling tax collections declined sharply during the
downturn but are forecast to rise more quickly through FY 2018.
MDOT updates its revenue forecast twice annually, most recentlyin January 2013.
Through FY 2018, the end of MDOT's capital plan period, pledged taxes are
projected to rise an average of 5.2% annually, and net revenues are projected to
rise 3.4% annually, reflecting the slow economic recovery and the impact of
statutory allocation changes. Following this sale, MADS of $238 million in FY
2017 is expected to be covered by FY 2012 pledged taxes 5.4x, and by FY 2012 net
revenues 3x. Including projected future issuances, MADS is forecast to reach
$303 million in FY 2018. At this level, prior-year pledged tax coverage of MADS
would be 5.6x in FY 2018, while coverage by prior-year net departmental revenue
would be 2.9x.
State oversight of consolidated bonds, as with other state tax-supported issues,
is strong. The legislature's ceiling on consolidated transportation bonds that
may be outstanding is $2.6 billion; a separate annual cap on outstanding bonds
as of June 30, the state's fiscal year end, is set at $1.9 billion for fiscal
2013. Prior to the new bonds there are $1.5 billion in consolidated
transportation bonds outstanding, and new issuance requires Board of Public
Works approval. The state constitution mandates that consolidated bonds mature
within 15 years.
MDOT has the discretion to delay capital plan spending to reflect available
resources. The FY 2013-2018 capital plan totals $10.1 billion, higher than
recent plans that were constrained by the impact of recessionary weakness.
MDOT's capital plan focuses primarily on system preservation, with the largest
shares of funding directed to highways and mass transit. Federal sources fund
about one-third of capital program needs and consolidated bonds fund 18%.
Remaining capital program needs are met from departmental net revenues.