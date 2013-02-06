(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - In its new Sub-Saharan Africa Credit Overview, Fitch
Ratings says that it expects regional growth to remain above 5%, retaining its
place as the second-fastest growing emerging market region after Asia. Growth
will remain supported by infrastructure spending, the development of mineral
resources and growing consumer spending. Strengthened policy regimes, efforts to
improve the business environment, and rapid credit growth in some countries as
financial markets continue deepening will support the development of the private
sector.
In 2013, Africa is expected to continue benefiting from an influx of foreign
direct investment, while some domestic capital markets are proving attractive
for international investors. Low global yields and a growing appetite for
African exposure may prompt more countries to issue debut Eurobonds, following
Zambia's recent success.
Fitch's two rating actions since January 2013 reflect the divergent credit
patterns across the continent. South Africa was downgraded to 'BBB/Stable' from
'BBB+/Negative' in early January, reflecting a deterioration in growth
prospects, a widening in the current account deficit, delayed fiscal
consolidation as well as heightened political uncertainty associated with high
unemployment, social inequalities and strike action. In contrast, the Outlook on
the Seychelles' 'B' rating was revised to Positive due to the country's
improving credit profile supported by continued fiscal discipline, the reduction
of contingent liabilities as well as the authorities' success in diversifying
the tourist market - the main source of foreign earnings.
Fitch believes that a number of events will shape sovereign ratings across the
continent in the coming months.
Kenya's upcoming elections in March could be an important inflection point. The
likelihood of a repeat of the scale of violence seen in 2007/2008 is moderate,
but incidents of ethnic violence are likely to increase in the run up to the
polls and immediately after. Smooth elections that bring continued stability and
a favourable impact on the investment climate would bolster creditworthiness
whilst a repeat of the violence seen in early 2008 would be a major setback.
Ghana's full year fiscal figures for 2012, due to be released in the coming
weeks, will reveal the extent of the election-year spending overshoot,
particularly on wages, and the damage to public finances. Fitch forecasts a
deficit of around 10% of GDP, although there is the risk that it could be even
higher. Fiscal outturns and fiscal consolidation plans to be announced in the
2013 budget will be critical rating drivers.
In Rwanda and Uganda, delays in receiving aid will complicate the management of
government finances over the coming months. Rwanda is revising its budget to
accommodate a USD83m shortfall in aid (equivalent to 1.1% of 2012 GDP). In
Uganda, donors suspended USD300m (1.5% of GDP) of aid late last year, following
a corruption scandal where USD15m of aid money was misappropriated. Fitch notes
it is not uncommon for 'B' rated sovereigns to experience delays/suspensions of
donor funds, and if they are temporary or relatively small, they do not have
immediate rating implications and are to an extent already factored into ratings
at this level.
The full Sub-Saharan Africa Credit Overview provides a summary of the credit
profile of each of the 15 rated sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa, including key
rating drivers, together with an overview of recent developments regional trends
and key forecasts. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the
link below.
