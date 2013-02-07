Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Picardy's ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+') EUR60m French Commercial Paper (CP) programme an expected Short-term local currency rating of 'F1+(EXP)'.
The rating reflects the region's sound liquidity management and the adequate back-up package set for the CP issues within the EUR60m programme. Fitch considers that the CP programme is backed by sufficient bank liquidity and revolving lines.
Fitch considers that the main cash flows are relatively predictable as transfers and tax payments by the state follow a defined schedule.
The CP programme aims to provide an alternative source of short-term funding as local and regional government's financing costs on their banking liquidity lines have increased.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.