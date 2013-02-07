BRIEF-Polish lender BGZ confirms no dividend planned for 2016
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Province of Varese's 'BBB+' Long-term foreign and local currency ratings with Negative Outlooks and 'F2' Short-term foreign currency rating.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Varese has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Varese.
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.
COPENHAGEN, March 10 Danish pension firms are lobbying against a regulator's proposal that would force them to give customers detailed forecasts on future payout and risk, offering instead to set standards themselves, the Danish Insurance Association said on Friday.