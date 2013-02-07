(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - The variations in trading book risk weights from
supervisory and bank discretion highlighted by Basel last week could be
exacerbated in a stress scenario, Fitch Ratings says. More consistent risk
weights could raise investor trust and confidence for the global trading banks
as well as improving the ability to compare reported metrics.
The differences in calculating market risk capital could be heightened when
volatility picks up in a crisis. The new stress VaR charge would prevent capital
from falling too far in periods of low market volatility. But it is additive and
together with the pro-cyclicality of the general- and specific-risk VaR models
and the new incremental risk charge means that regulatory capital requirements
would increase substantially in periods of high market volatility.
Any additional capital charges could come at a time of stress when the ability
of banks to exit positions or to increase equity is likely to be constrained.
Sharp increases in VaR that drive higher risk-weightings and regulatory capital
needs could also weaken investor confidence, particularly without consistent
disclosure.
Limiting some of the methodology options that banks have for calculating trading
book risk-weights would remove some of the variances and could raise market
confidence. But greater consistency would need to be coupled with better
disclosure so that the underlying market risks can be more easily compared
across large trading banks.
A study published last week by Basel confirmed the substantial variance in
market risk weights for large trading banks. Some differences arose from
supervisory decisions, particularly on the value-at-risk (VaR) multiplier. The
study found that the different multipliers (between 3x and 5.5x) applied to VaR
and stress VaR accounted for about one-quarter of the variance in capital
requirements.
Some variances arose from banks' choice of models and assumptions allowed by
Basel and national regulators. The length of historical period selected to
calibrate VaR models for general risk and the crisis and duration selected for
stress VaR can lead to significant outcome differences. The internal model
approach, using a 10-day measure rather than scaling up from 1-day, and
weighting schemes are other key drivers of variability.
The best answer will not always come from standardisation of risk measurement
for what can be complex transactions. The Basel framework recognises that not
all variations should be viewed negatively and aims to reduce rather than
eliminate the differences. Flexibility allows risks to be more accurately
reflected and can prevent a build-up of systemic risk due to all banks acting in
a similar way. One of the keys, however, is to improve the quality and
consistency of disclosure so that important differences can be better understood
and assessed.