(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurco Re Limited's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

RATING RATIONALE

Eurco Re's ownership by Belfius Insurance (previously Dexia Insurance Belgium) provides uplift to Eurco Re's rating to a level two notches below that of Belfius Bank (previously Dexia Bank Belgium; 'A-'/Stable, Viability Rating 'bb'). Belfius Bank is the parent of Belfius Insurance, Eurco Re's immediate parent.

Belfius Bank is a leading Belgian bank owned by the Belgian federal state. Eurco Re acts as the group's only active reinsurer with bank counterparties that are significant in Belfius Bank's banking activities. As a result, Fitch believes that based on its ownership, Eurco Re would likely benefit from support from the group if ever it were needed.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Eurco Re's capital and operating metrics will remain broadly unchanged in the next 12-24 months.

About 35% of Eurco Re's gross premium income is from intragroup business. In addition, its third-party business ultimately arises because Eurco Re is a part of the Belfius Bank group. Fitch therefore considers Eurco Re to be entirely dependent on the Belfius Bank group for business. In 2012, Eurco Re's estimated net premium income was around EUR230m.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of Eurco Re include a reduction in Fitch's view of potential support from Belfius Bank or Belfius Insurance, a material change in Eurco Re's operations, or a downgrade of the parent. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term.