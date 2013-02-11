Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Aries Capital Limited's notes the following rating:

EUR80m Aries Capital Series 5 Inflation Linker Asset Swap notes, due September 2023 (ISIN XS0868755512) 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by legal final maturity in September 2023. The rating reflects the credit quality of two risk-presenting entities, as well as the legal and financial structure of the issuer. The two risk presenting entities are BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2').

The Negative Outlook on the notes reflects Italy's Negative Outlook, as any negative rating action on Italy would result in a negative rating action on the notes.

At closing, which occurred on 28 December 2012, the proceeds from the note issuance were used to purchase an Italian government inflation linked bond (ISIN IT0004243512) and to enter into an asset swap with BNP Paribas. The swap counterparty claims will rank senior to noteholders in all circumstances bar where BNP Paribas (as swap counterparty) is the defaulting party. The asset swap pays annually a fixed 5.52% coupon in return for the interest receipts on the inflation linked bonds the coupon of which is 2.6% multiplied by the European CPI and paid semi-annually. The noteholders have the option to decrease the fixed coupon in return for an additional payment payable five days after the option exercise date subject to certain conditions being satisfied. The notes are secured by the inflation linked bonds and any collateral posting the issuer under the swap takes the form of the inflation linked bonds and is capped at their notional.

Fitch notes that government of Italy cannot prepay its bonds via a call option which would trigger a mandatory redemption event. The only way the government can prepay its bonds is through buying the bonds back in the open market.

The notes are issued by Aries Capital Limited, a programme arranged by BNP Paribas with limited liability and incorporated under Irish law. Non-petition language included in the master programme warrant that no party to any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition, limited recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to only have recourse to the collateral assigned to this series.