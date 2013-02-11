(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barloworld Ltd's (Barloworld) National
Long-term rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and domestic medium term note (DMTN) senior unsecured issue
rating at 'AA-(zaf)'.The agency has upgraded the National Short-term rating to 'F1+(zaf)' from
'F1(zaf)' in line with the mapping between the Long-term and Short-term National Rating. The
Outlook on the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook are underpinned by the group's stable
financial profile with FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be maintained in
the region of 2.1x-1.5x (below Fitch's guideline of 2.5x) over the short to
medium term, and operating profit margins to be sustained above 4.5% over the
same period. Despite trading uncertainty, the key factors supporting the group's
financial profile are prudent financial policies, stringent cost control and
optimal capital deployment and returns. The group also benefits from the
recurrent nature of some of its operations, notably the maintenance and
repair-related as well as the logistic and fleet management businesses.
Fitch expects that Barloworld will benefit from its strong ZAR5.7bn Southern
Africa equipment order book for at least the next 12 to 24 months, with stable
demand for power and infrastructure linked commodities expected to support
future order book growth. The positive momentum in Barloworld's automotive
operations is expected to continue over the next two years, albeit at a slower
pace due to continuing pressure on consumers' disposable income and intense
market competition. However, we expect operating margins to remain relatively
stable in view of cost control and ongoing operational rationalisation.
Fitch also notes that Barloworld's ratings will likely be constrained at the
'AA-(zaf)' level given the group's significant exposure to cyclical end-markets
and trading conditions concentrated to the South African economy.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Significant increase in diversification outside of South Africa and in its
end-market income streams
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained at below 1.5x.
- EBIT margins above 6%.
- FFO Interest cover above 7x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 2.5x.
- EBIT margin sustained below 3.5%.
- FFO Interest cover less than 4.5x
- A sustained weakening in the outlook for the competitive position and pricing
power of Barloworld's key businesses
- Margin pressure resulting from a weakening of the economic outlook and
business prospects in Barloworld's key Southern African and Russian markets