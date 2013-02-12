(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assessed the risk for
the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) components asset segregation and systemic
alternative management for the Polish covered bond programmes listed below as
moderate following an analysis of the Polish covered bonds legislation.
Fitch has assigned a moderate risk assessment of asset segregation for all three
Polish covered bond programmes. Although the agency considers the overall risk
to the ring-fencing of the cover pool for these points to be low, Polish
programmes could be exposed to commingling risk prior insolvency of the issuer
and to set-off risk. In addition, the absence of a clear cross-default clause
among different series of covered bonds could prevent the pro rata allocation of
proceeds from the cover pool among all outstanding series and introduce a risk
of time subordination for the longest dated series.
The systemic alternative management risk component of the Polish programmes is
moderate. While the role of the curator representing the rights of covered bonds
holders in the bankruptcy proceedings is seen as positive, in Fitch's view this
is weaker than if the law specifically addressed the appointment of an
independent administrator acting solely in the interest of the covered
bondholders. The assessment also reflects the concern over the timeliness of
payments due on the covered bonds right after the insolvency of the issuer as
the law is not specific about how these should be met. The active oversight by
the Polish Financial Supervisory Commission has been positively incorporated in
the analysis.
The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as
follows:
Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA ('A-'/Stable/'F2')
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'A'/Stable
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)
Asset segregation: moderate
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: very low
BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA (BBH; 'A'/Stable/'F1')
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'A'/Stable
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)
Asset segregation: moderate
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity
Cover pool-specific alternative management: high
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: very low
BBH's public sector covered bond Rating: 'A'/Stable
D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)
Asset segregation: moderate
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate
Privileged derivatives: very low
The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk assessment of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence of any
mandatory liquidity provision in Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with
the insufficient marketability of the underlying assets the agency considers
this risk as the weakest link for the programmes.
A report on the Polish covered bond legislation explaining how the applicable
legislative and regulative regime is taken into account in Fitch's discontinuity
analysis will be published shortly.