Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provide VR 2003-1 & Provide VR 2004-1 and revised the Outlook to Stable on two tranches. A full list of rating actions is below.

The affirmations reflect the transactions' performance, the current credit enhancement levels for the respective tranches and the expected loss allocations to the junior tranches.

Both transactions are synthetic securitisations backed by residential mortgages originated by several institutions belonging to the German Cooperative Banking group.

Following the early redemption date for Provide VR 2004-1 all notes except the class D and E notes were paid in full and the remaining collateral consists of defaulted and delinquent loans only (roughly EUR7m). The balance outstanding on the class D notes corresponds to 15.3% of its initial amount and the rated notes will be reduced as the protected amount reduces by regular amortisation and recoveries on defaulted loans. Losses remaining after the sale of properties of defaulted borrowers are expected to be further allocated to the class E notes (not rated), which act as the first loss piece.

The current outstanding balance of the first loss piece is 61.6% of its initial amount (compared with 66% 12 months ago). Fitch has factored into its loss expectation the fact that the portfolio consists of overdue reference claims only. The agency does not expect the losses to reach the class D notes, and deems the credit enhancement available (82.8%) to the notes as sufficient to withstand the 'BBsf' rating stresses, which is reflected in the affirmation of the rating and revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The cumulative loss rate as of the most recent payment date (January 2013) was 0.7% of the original portfolio. Fitch has analysed the transaction for tail risk arising from the reduced number of outstanding loans (131). In line with its criteria, the agency may decide to withdraw the ratings once the number of loans reduces further.

In Provide VR 2003-1, losses have been fully allocated to the first loss piece (class F) and are now being allocated to the class E notes ('Csf'). At present, the losses allocated to the class E notes amount to EUR3.3m, and the agency expects the loss amounts to reach the full outstanding balance of the class E notes by legal final maturity. Fitch considers it possible that losses will also be allocated to the class D notes, as reflected by the current rating of 'CCsf'. The cumulative loss rate as of December 2012 was 2.0% of the original pool balance. The credit enhancement available to the rest of the structure remains sufficient to withstand the current rating stresses and for this reason the agency affirmed the current ratings and revised the Outlook on the class C notes to Stable.

The rating actions are as follows:

Provide VR 2003-1 Plc:

Senior credit default swap: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0AAZ03): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class A (ISIN DE000A0AAZ11): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN DE000A0AAZ29): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN DE000A0AAZ37): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Class D (ISIN DE000A0AAZ45): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 60%

Class E (ISIN DE000A0AAZ52): affirmed at 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

Provide VR 2004-1 Plc:

Senior credit default swap: Paid in Full

Class A+ (ISIN DE000A0DDC04): Paid in Full

Class A (ISIN DE000A0DDC12): Paid in Full

Class B (ISIN DE000A0DDC20): Paid in Full

Class C (ISIN DE000A0DDC38): Paid in Full

Class D (ISIN DE000A0DDC46): affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative