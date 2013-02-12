BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') USD425m tap issue of medium-term notes (MTNs) a 'BBB' Long-term rating.
The MTNs mature in December 2022 and carry a coupon rate of 4.125% payable semi-annually. They will rank pari passu with the bank's senior unsecured obligations. No call or put options are envisaged
DBK's primary role is to foster development of the country's non-extracting sectors. The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, which is wholly owned by the government of Kazakhstan ('BBB+'/Stable), controls 100% of the bank's share capital.
The tap issue will form a single series of notes with the previous USD1bn issue under the bank's existing USD2bn MTN programme. The notes have a dual listing on the London and Kazakh stock exchanges.
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: