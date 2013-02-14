Feb 14 - Reports of bid interest in Brazilian drug company
Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos reinforce our expectation that major European
pharmaceutical companies will aim for even greater emerging market
diversification to boost growth, Fitch Ratings says.
The shift in focus is a response to structural problems in the European market,
which is suffering from mid-single-digit price declines. This led to European
sales at constant exchange rates falling for all the five big European
pharmaceuticals companies that have reported so far, and GlaxoSmithKline to
announce a restructuring plan intended to reduce the size of its business in
Europe.
We expect emerging markets to remain a key region for pharma M&A activity
because of good growth expectations - although at the cost of lower profit
margins. The focus is likely to be on small to medium-sized acquisitions that
are unlikely to harm companies' credit profiles. GlaxoSmithKline is one of
several companies that could be interested in Ache Laboratorios, according to
recent press reports that said the Brazilian company has hired Lazard to
investigate a possible sale.
We do not expect larger debt-financed acquisitions that could have an impact on
ratings. If larger acquisitions were to be pursued, AstraZeneca would be the
most likely to aim for them as it is under the most operational pressure but has
considerable resources.
Among European pharma companies, AstraZeneca reported a 19% drop in European
sales at constant exchange rates, followed by Sanofi with a 9% fall,
GlaxoSmithKline (7%), Novartis (5%) and Roche (2%).
We published two special reports in January that discussed the main challenges
for the sector and likely future trends. "Global Pharmaceuticals Sector and
Companies Overview" and "Global Pharmaceuticals Peer Study" are both available
from www.fitchratings.com.