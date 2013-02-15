Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on MARC Finance
Ltd.'s Series M557 notes and affirmed their ratings as below. The transaction is
repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.
JPY3bn Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
The Outlook revision follows a change in the Outlook on the collateral issuer's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to Negative from Stable. The
affirmation reflects the LT IDR of the collateral issuer ('A+'/Negative) and the
swap counterparty, BNP Paribas, London branch ('A+'/Stable), which have remained
unchanged since closing in August 2012.
The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk of the two
risk-presenting entities - the collateral issuer and the swap counterparty.