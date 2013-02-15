(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Credit market participants at Fitch Ratings' Credit
Outlook Viking Tour last week signalled that they do not view high wholesale
funding reliance at Nordic banks as a significant risk. We asked around 240
credit market participants through delegate voting polls at seminars in
Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen and Helsinki to express their views on the high
wholesale funding usage by Nordic banks. Around two-thirds said that this
presented a moderate risk. Roughly a quarter said there was virtually no risk.
We also believe the reliance on wholesale funding by large Nordic banks is not a
major threat to their credit quality. Their ratings are high, between 'A' and
'AA-', and are driven by their strong standalone strength. Although the banks
face different operating challenges, economic fundamentals, such as moderate
government debt, remain solid and help underpin the 'AAA' sovereign ratings in
the region. Nevertheless, the banks' use of wholesale funding remains a key
sensitivity for their ratings. They fund roughly half their assets with customer
deposits and half through the domestic and international interbank and debt
capital markets.
These banks benefit from the recycling of retail savings driven by tax
incentives and a culture of financial investment in domestic pension funds and
insurance companies. The relatively low level of government bonds in the region
means that bank paper is one of only a few investment options for domestic
institutional investors and financial institutions, who need local-currency
assets to match their liabilities.
But a material proportion of wholesale funding is issued to international
investors, who are generally more confidence sensitive in times of market
stress. The high liquidity buffers held by the Nordic banks help maintain
investor confidence and mitigate liquidity risks. Efforts to lengthen debt
maturity profiles and better match assets and liabilities are also compensating
factors. The Swedish regulator has also introduced additional liquidity
requirements for the four large Swedish banks since January to reduce the risks
from foreign-currency liquidity mismatches.
We consider deep and efficient covered-bond markets in Sweden and Denmark to
further reduce funding risk. Danish mortgage bonds in particular have a very
long history with no defaults. The major Nordic banks also have a good track
record of access to domestic and international funding markets, and the banks'
funding costs have generally been competitive compared with European peers.
The outlook for Nordic banks was one of the topics discussed on Fitch Ratings'
cross-sector Viking Tour.