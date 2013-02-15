(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously
withdrawn Jordan-based Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and Cairo Amman Bank's
Support Ratings of '4'.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The Support Ratings reflect Fitch's view of the limited probability of support
from the Jordanian authorities, if required. While Fitch believes that Jordan
has a strong propensity to support the banks, given its supportive stance
towards the domestic banking system, potential support is limited by constraints
on its ability to do so.
Fitch has withdrawn the Support Ratings, as these are no longer considered by
Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage.