Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIF Euromortgage's
EUR25.5bn obligations foncieres (OF) at 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). In addition, Fitch has also
affirmed and removed from RWN the 'F1+' rating for the CIF Euromortgage EUR45m
OF's short term issuance, maturing in July 2013.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating action follows the publication of a commitment by CIF Euromortgage to
maintain a minimum level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 8.3% between the cover
pool and outstanding OF. This level is equal to the 'AAA' breakeven OC
calculated by Fitch.
The Negative Outlook assigned to the OF rating stems from the Negative Outlook
on the French sovereign rating ('AAA'/Negative), since Fitch has not modelled
any credit risk on the exposures forming part (11.1%) of the cover pool and
expected to be guaranteed by the state. Should France be downgraded, Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven OC would increase, which could potentially lead to an OF
downgrade based on the absence of an OC buffer.
The OF's rating remains credit-linked to the 'AAAsf'/Stable rating of the class
A units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1, which represent 77% of CIF Euromortgage's
cover pool and is backed by a pool of French residential loans originated by
Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF, rated 'A'/Stable).
Since the group stopped originating new loans in September 2012, Fitch considers
the OF programme to be in run-off mode. Consequently the agency relies, in its
analysis, on public statements regarding the maintenance of OC rather than on
the lowest level of OC observed over the past 12 months. Fitch's breakeven OC
for the OF rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to outstanding OF, which can change over time, even in the
absence of new issuances. Furthermore, it rests on the assumption that the
French state guarantee applicable to certain exposures towards 3CIF will be
approved by the European commission.
The fact that the programme is in run-off mode is also taken into account in
Fitch's discontinuity risk analysis for this programme, via the 'moderate high'
risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management. Together
with a 'moderate high' assessment for the programme liquidity gap and systemic
risk, this drives Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high). The
other D-Cap components (asset segregation, systemic cover pool management and
privileged derivatives) represent a low discontinuity risk. Based on the 'A'
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD),
CIF Euromortgage's parent, which Fitch uses as a reference IDR for this
programme, and on a D-Cap of 3, the rating of CIF Euromortgage's OF is 'AA' on a
probability of default basis and 'AAA' factoring in recoveries given default.
RATING SENSITIVITY
In terms of sensitivity, the OF rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any
of the following occurred: (i) CIFD's IDR was downgraded by one notch to 'A-' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 2 (high risk) or lower;
(iii) the OC dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 8.3%; (iv) class A
units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1 were downgraded below 'AAAsf', or (v) France
was downgraded below 'AAA'.