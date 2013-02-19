(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings affirmed PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF) National Long-Term rating at 'AA (idn)' with a stable outlook and short-term national rating at 'F1 + (idn)'. A complete list of rankings are at the end of this report.

consideration The ranking

The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation SANF for their support and commitment to a strong and sustained shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). Ratings also consider the strategic importance of the group SANF Astra as an arm of the business expansion in the sector of heavy equipment in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk. Prospects Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that the AI will continue to support SANF when necessary.

Factors Fueling Rating

The tendency of weakening the support of our parent company, AI, and changes in the financial performance of AI that will significantly affect the ranking SANF. However, Fitch believes that the decrease in AI's willingness to support the company in the future are likely considering a strategic role in the business of heavy equipment SANF AI. On the other hand, an increase in strategic importance to the AI through ownership SANF higher, the same name or an increased contribution to the AI significantly SANF can generate positive action ranking.

Fitch notes the challenging global economic outlook with decreasing commodity prices and mining - sectors where SANF operate - and a strong credit growth in the last two years could lead to an increase in problem loans in 2013. Loans past due 1-60 days increased to 28% of total receivables in 9M12 (2011: 12%) could lead to an increase in problem loans in the economic environment worse. However, Fitch believes that the decline in asset quality can be maintained given the strong credit risk management company.

Overall, satisfactory profitability SANF ratio of net income to assets at 3.8% at the end of Q312 (2011: 3.6%), combined with the higher provisioning at 3.6% of total net managed receivables at the end of Q312 (2011: 2.4%), is expected to continue to provide an adequate buffer against losses on loans in a more challenging economic conditions.

SANF founded in 1983 by the Astra Group and focus on heavy equipment financing business. The company is owned by Astra International (60% ownership) and Marubeni Group (40%).

Details of the rating actions are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA (idn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Rating Short-term affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'

- National Long-Term IDR bonds senior II affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

- National Long-term medium term notes rupiah IV affirmed at 'AA (idn)'

- National Long-Short medium term notes rupiah IV affirmed at 'F1 + (idn)'