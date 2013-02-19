(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Semper Finance 2006-1
Ltd.'s senior swap and class A to C notes and Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH's class
A1+, A2 and B notes. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The rating actions reflect the downgrade on the note collateral, Lettres de Gage
Publiques (LdGP) to 'A'/Stable from 'A+'/Stable following the implementation of
the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see "Fitch Downgrades
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A.'s Covered Bonds to 'A/Stable'",
published on 18 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The LdGP are issued by
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International S.A. ('A-'/Stable/'F1'; formerly
Eurohypo).
Following their downgrade, the LdGP no longer meet the requirements in Fitch's
counterparty criteria for note collateral and do not support ratings on the
notes above the collateral rating. Whilst an exchange of the note collateral was
possible under the transaction documents, no action was taken by the servicer.
The rating actions are as follows:
Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd. :
EUR74.0m Senior Swap downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR0.03m Class A+ (XS0274873941) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR138m Class A (XS0274874246) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR111.5m Class B (XS0274874592) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR92.5m Class C (XS0274874832) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH :
EUR0.07m A1+ (XS0305670647) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR10.0m Class A2 (XS0305670993) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR51.8m Class B (XS0305671298) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable