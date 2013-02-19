LONDON Feb 19 Britain's corporate takeover
regulator dismissed an appeal by Indonesia's Bakrie family over
restrictions on their voting rights at Bumi, ahead of
a key vote on the coal miner's future.
The Takeover Panel, which oversees mergers and acquisitions,
said on Tuesday that its December ruling that the Indonesian
Bakrie family's voting power was restricted to 29.9 percent will
stand.
Bumi, set up in 2010, has become a corporate quagmire, a
cautionary tale for institutional investors and a battleground
for its feuding co-founders - financier Nathaniel Rothschild and
the Bakries, who launched the appeal against the Panel's ruling.
Investors are set to vote on Thursday on a plan by
Rothschild to oust 12 of Bumi's 14 current board members,
bringing in a team that includes his own return as executive
director.
A key Indonesian investor, Rosan Roeslani, sold his 10
percent holding in Bumi on Monday, threatening Nat Rothschild's
hopes of victory in the battle to win control of the company.
The Panel's dismissal of the Indonesian appeal came in a
statement which appeared to reproach the Bakries for trying to
re-write Britain's takeover rules.
"The reality which the committee considers emerges from the
submissions of the appellant is that the appellant is seeking to
re-write the code," it said.
"The appellant is also, in effect, seeking to amend or
side-step the 19 December rulings of the executive."
The Panel said the Bakries had notified it that they did not
intend to appeal the dismissal.