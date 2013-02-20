(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings estimates that insured losses from flooding in January in Jakarta, Indonesia will not trigger widespread solvency problems or financial problems over the balance of general insurance companies in the country. This is mainly due to the low level of insurance penetration in Indonesia is less than 2% of GDP (based on estimates of Swiss Re Sigma) and protection of the reinsurance coverage.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, flooding in Jakarta causing at least 41 deaths. Flooding covers a total land area of 41 square kilometers (about 8% of the total area of Jakarta). It affects a total of 74 villages in 31 districts in all five municipalities in Jakarta, inundating more than 100,000 homes as well as some of the capital's main highway. The government reported that total economic losses could reach IDR32trn (USD3.31bn).