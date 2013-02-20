(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Operators Trust II 2013 pass-through certificates (PTCs) expected ratings as follows:

INR1,149.2m Series A1 PTCs due March 2014: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook

INR955.6m Series A2 PTCs due March 2015: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook

INR898.5m Series A3 PTCs due August 2017: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The transaction is a static securitisation of INR-denominated commercial vehicles loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STF), which is also the servicer.

The ratings and Outlooks are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 13.2% of the initial principal balance, STF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedule in the transaction document.

The CE will comprise a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss credit facility (SLCF). The FLCF is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits - with a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch - in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trust. The SLCF is expected to be in the form of an irrevocable & unconditional guarantee provided by a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch.

Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the servicer and assessed the liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The transaction is not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR.

The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3,003.3m and consisted of 9,901 loans as of 31 January 2013. The collateral pool has a weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 65%, and a WA seasoning of 11 months. Used commercial vehicle loans accounted for about 63.5% of the pool with the rest being new commercial vehicle loans. The pool also has 8% of loans in the 30 or under days past due bracket. At closing, STF will assign commercial vehicles loans to Small Operators Trust II 2013, which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTCs proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans.