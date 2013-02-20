(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings says that the major Nordic banks
have reported full year 2012 results in line with the agency's expectations. In
a newly-published special report , entitled 'Major Nordic Banks : 2012 Results -
Clouds in the Blue Sky?', Fitch comments on the results and also on a few
special topics, namely healthy debt issuance levels in 2012, house prices
increases and high household indebtedness.
The major Nordic banks, with the notable exception of Danske Bank, have reported
return on equity (ROE) ratios of between 10% and 15% for 2012, in line with
their high Viability Ratings and Issuer Default Ratings of 'a+'/'A+' to
'aa-'/AA-'. Danske Bank (rated a/A Negative Outlook), continued to suffer from
high loan impairment charges in 2012, and its reported ROE was below 4%. The
performance of the two Danish specialist mortgage lenders - Nykredit Realkredit
and Realkredit Danmark (both rated a/A Stable) - reflects the low-risk nature of
their mortgage business; their reported ROEs were around 5% in 2012.
Most of the major Nordic banks have benefited from good capital market access in
2012 and have issued more long-term funding than maturing debt, largely
pre-funding 2013. Senior debt issuance year-to-date in 2013 of around EUR6bn,
compared to around EUR18bn in the same period in 2012, suggests issuance volumes
in 2013 will be more moderate. Liquidity buffers are largely sufficient to cover
for 2013 long-term maturing funding.
Most of the major Nordic banks target core Tier 1 ratio (Basel III) above 13%
and ROE around 15% over the medium-term. Fitch expects these banks' performance
to remain strong; however, the agency notes that they are sensitive to house
price development (in particular in Norway) and high household indebtedness (in
particular in Denmark).
The outlook for Nordic banks and how they compared with their Western European
peers were key topics discussed on Fitch's cross-sector Viking Tour in early
February 2013.
