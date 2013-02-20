As of February 2013, all five transactions had extremely low delinquencies
(defined as unpaid instalments for 31 up to 180 days) ranging from 0.3% in
SC11-1 to 1.5% in SC06. At the same point in seasoning, the cumulative default
rate was 0.98% in SC06, 0.89% in SC09-1, 0.41% in SC10-1, 0.12% in SC11-1 and
0.1% in SC11-2, all of which are better than Fitch's initial base case
expectations. Furthermore, each of the transactions benefit from high prepayment
rates (ranging from 10% to 23%), which improves the credit enhancement in the
existing capital structure to withstand any future losses in addition to the
available excess spread.
No additional clarity has been provided on the court decisions regarding loan
handling fees for German consumer loans, which could expose the transactions to
additional set-off risk. Fitch has taken this into account in the transaction
surveillance analysis, and the risk was considered in light of available excess
spread and credit enhancement. Fitch notes that even in an unlikely worst case
scenario where the potential set-off risk is applicable to all loan contracts,
the class A notes would remain protected due to the high levels of credit
enhancement. However, the class B notes would be exposed to this potential risk.
This is mitigated by the fact that initial reliance is on Santander Consumer
Bank AG (as originator), which according to transaction documentation is obliged
to cover any set-off cases for the issuer. Only in the case of default of the
originator would this potential risk fall on the SPV.
Uncertainty in this regard has been reflected in the rating of SC11-1 (upgrade
of one notch), which is not as seasoned as the earlier deals and could
potentially be exposed to future negative decisions regarding the fees. SC11-2,
which has a dedicated set-off reserve to cover for the risk, has been upgraded
by two notches despite being at the same point in seasoning and exhibiting
similar performance.
At closing, SC06's issuer entered into a rated sub-loan agreement to fund the
reserve account. A separate and dedicated cash reserve has been provided by the
issuer to fully support the sub-loan by covering any potential shortfalls
incurred in the final repayment of the sub-loan. As a result of significant
de-leveraging, the sub-loan is now increasingly covered by the dedicated cash
collateral account (which currently stands at EUR4.5m). However, the agency has
capped the subordinated loan rating at the rating of Santander UK plc ('A'/
Stable/ 'F1') - the account bank where the dedicated cash reserve is deposited.
All five transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated by Santander
Consumer Bank AG Moenchengladbach, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santander
Consumer Finance S.A ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and extended to individuals in
Germany to finance the purchase of the vehicles.
The rating actions are as follows:
SC Germany Auto 06 Plc
EUR75.9m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR90m class B notes: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR21.7m subordinated loan affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
SC Germany Auto 09-1 Ltd
EUR220.1m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR55m class B notes: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
SC Germany Auto 10-1 UG
EUR152.8m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR33m class B notes: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
SC Germany Auto 11-1 UG
EUR358.2m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR27m class B notes: upgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
SC Germany Auto 11-2 UG
EUR381.1m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
EUR27m class B notes: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable