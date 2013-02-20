(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'/Stable following a periodic review of the programme and the publication of the agency's new criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated on 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING RATIONALE

The rating is based on LBBW's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 28.1%.

SENSITIVITY / RATING DRIVERS

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 7.5%.

In its analysis, the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the past year (since December 2011) which is currently 28.1%, reflecting LBBW's Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific alternative management components. The systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components have been assessed as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered in the cover pool.

The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 7.5% for the covered bond rating is lower than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 9.0%, which related to a covered bonds rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD basis plus recovery uplift. In addition, the maturity mismatches between the cover assets and the Pfandbriefe decreased compared to last year's analysis. The agency has calculated that according to its cash flow analysis around 14% of the cover pool has to be sold to repay the covered bonds on time, compared to 21% for last year's analysis.

Fitch has analysed the portfolio using its updated criteria for the analysis of public-sector pools. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 4.2%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 13.6% and 69.1%, respectively. LBBW's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') as around 42% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.

As of 31 December 2012, LBBW's EUR30.36bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR43.48bn, resulting in nominal OC of 43.2%. Almost all assets (97.8%) and Pfandbriefe (96.2%) are euro-denominated. However, there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining CHF, USD, JPY and GBP positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 31.8% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 10.9% of the Pfandbriefe.

Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.