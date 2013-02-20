(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Edison Spa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and the Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR remains Positive.

Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn all of Edison's ratings because the ratings are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Following restructuring of Edison's shareholder structure in 2012, Electricite de France (EDF 'A+'/Stable) holds 97.4% of the capital and 99.48% of the voting rights of Edison's ordinary shares were delisted, but its notes remain outstanding. Edison has been fully consolidated into EDF's group since H212.

The upgrade of the ratings to 'BBB-', reflects an upgrade of Edison's standalone rating to 'BB+' from 'BB-', and includes a one-notch uplift reflecting the links with the parent, assessed in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. The improvement of its standalone profile reflects Edison's stronger credit metrics in 2012 as well as its liquidity position that benefited from the cash proceeds from the sale of Edipower Spa and the reimbursement of Edipower's shareholders' loan, which totalled EUR1.2bn. Fitch's estimates funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted net debt at YE12 to have been below 3.0x from 7.1x at YE11 while FFO interest coverage improved to above 5.0x from 2.5x over the same period.

The Positive Outlook reflects the potential for stronger links with EDF upon full integration of operating, treasury and trading functions, possibly including central funding once the outstanding debt is repaid. The current uplift reflects EDF's liquidity support received for the repayment of Edison's EUR700m club deal bank facility that was repaid with cash proceeds from the sale of Edipower as well as the transfer to EDF of certain of Edison's treasury management functions established in September 2012.

Edison's future bank and bond maturities include a EUR1.5bn syndicated bank facility due in April 2013, a EUR700m bond due in 2014 and EUR500m and EUR600m bonds due in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Despite Edison's improved operating performance and de-leveraging which occurred in 2012, the standalone rating reflects Edison's relatively high business risk profile given the weak market environment in which it operates as well as the negative spread between spot gas price and Edison's long term take-or-pay gas contracts prices.

Edison's earnings in 2012 benefited from the successful renegotiation of two gas contracts with a settlement of around EUR680m in total (EUR347m for years prior to 2012) following the international arbitration procedures with Ras Gas (LNG gas supplier based in Qatar) and ENI Spa (gas supply contract from Libya) respectively. EDF expects a positive outcome for the gas contract renegotiation with the Algeria-based Sonatrach. Fitch notes that the renegotiations completed so far are not conclusive as due to the persistent difficulties in the Italian gas market that continue to show falling margins, a new round of contract revisions are already ongoing in order to restore profitability to these contracts.